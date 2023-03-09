Red Arrows to perform in Manx skies during TT races
The Red Arrows will perform in Manx skies during the 2023 TT festival, the government has confirmed.
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team will be watched by thousands of bikers and local residents performing over Douglas Bay at 19:30 BST on 8 June.
The show returned to the TT programme last year after two years race of cancellations due to Covid.
Tim Crookall MHK of the Department for Enterprise said the Red Arrows always delivered "a spectacular display".
"We're looking forward to welcoming them back for the 2023 Isle of Man TT races," he added.
The department, which organises the TT festival, has also announced the firework display will also return to Douglas Bay on 9 June at 23:00.
