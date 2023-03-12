Weekly wellbeing drop-in sessions set to be launched in Ramsey
Weekly wellbeing drop-in sessions will provide better access to care for people in the north of the Isle of Man, Manx Care has said.
They are designed to allow patients of Ramsey Group Practice to have questions about health and social care services answered closer to home.
The service will start on 3 April.
Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope said the initiative would make sure people "get the right care, at the right time, and in the right place".
The sessions form part of the Wellbeing Partnership Model, which is being developed by Manx Care to bring together health services and charities to offer support through a single referral.
It also acts as a confidential signposting service for people when needed.
'Better outcomes'
A Manx Care spokeswoman said "unlike the two physical presences we already have in the west and south" the health care provider did not dedicated base in north.
Until that was developed, the Northern Wellbeing Partnership drop-in sessions should begin to "deliver better outcomes for Manx residents", she said.
The island's health care provider aimed to do that by providing better co-ordination of services closer to people's homes "that meet the needs of the local community", she continued.
There would also be the option of face-to-face or telephone referrals into the partnership, with a focus on helping people to maintain their independence, she added.
A northern counter service to support the northern community is set to be available every Monday between 10:00 and midday, and 12:45 and 16:00 BST.
Manx Care has also confirmed plans for a similar scheme in the east of the island at a later date.
