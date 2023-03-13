Legislative Council: Eleven candidates contesting four vacancies
Members of the House of Keys will vote to elect four people to the upper branch of the Isle of Man's parliament on Tuesday.
There are 11 candidates vying for a five-year term on the Legislative Council, with four seats vacant.
The spaces have become available as the terms of office for Tanya August-Hanson, Marlene Maska, Paul Craine and Diane Kelsey have come an end.
Successful candidates will earn a basic annual salary of £67,603.
The council, which provides scrutiny of new laws, consists of 11 members, none of whom are publicly elected.
While eight MLCs are chosen by members of the House of Keys, the President of Tynwald is elected by both branches of the parliament in a combined vote, and the Bishop of Sodor and Man and the Attorney General are automatically given seats.
Who are the candidates?
Tanya August-Hanson is standing for re-election to the Council, having served on the council since 2018. She has chaired two committees and is a member of a number of others. Before Ms August-Hanson's entered politics, she worked as a radio journalist and in marketing and public relations. She said she has a "passion for engaging with legislation".
Marie Birtles is currently the assistant housing manager at Douglas Council and has worked with the management team for more than nine years. She has also worked for Brent London Borough Council and in banking. Ms Birtles said her experience has made her "adept in dealing with difficult situations".
Brian Brumby has worked in farming and agriculture for more than 40 years, serving as president of the Manx National Farmers Union for six years. He said he had a "unique skill set" to "contribute to successful, workable legislation allowing the island to thrive".
Gary Clueit is the director of a property company and a trustee of the Children's Centre charity. He is a member of a number of other charities and is associated with both the Isle of Man Green Party and Manx Labour Party. He said he was a "passionate pragmatist" who, despite any personal views, provide the best advice.
Having served on the council since 2021, Paul Craine is standing for re-election. He is a retired teacher and author of the Isle of Man Population Atlas, which was published in 2016. He said working as an MLC he had raised "awareness in Tynwald, and beyond" of the island's "increasingly extreme" population imbalances.
Kirrie Anne Jenkins was is currently the chairwoman of Arbory and Rushen Commissioners. She has 40 years of experience in the offshore finance industry and said she enjoyed "critical business analysis, research and mentoring" with a "keen interest" in Manx politics.
It is the second time Conor Keenan is bidding for a seat on the Council, having stood unsuccessfully in 2021. He is a physical education, geography and science teacher and was previously the president of the Manx branch of the National Education Union. He said he could provide scrutiny "in a pragmatic, professional and efficient manner".
Diane Kelsey is seeking re-election, having been elected an MLC in 2021. She previously worked as the private secretary of the island's Lieutenant Governor, spent 23 years in the Royal Air Force and had a career in finance. She said she was "discreet and diplomatic, highly motivated" and an "adaptable team player".
Dawn Kinnish is the director of an equality advisory consultancy. She was formerly the government equality adviser working to implement the Equality Act 2017. She said her experience would enable her to "promote equality, equity, human rights and inclusion in the development and scrutiny of new legislation".
Now retired, David Prictor is a former senior manager in IT who has also worked in construction, education and finance. He said he would always be "willing to listen to the opinions of others" before making a decision, and would "welcome the opportunity to contribute to Island life as an MLC".
Former banking director Peter Reid has a background in finance and insurance and has served as president of the Bankers Association and Institute of Financial Services. He said serving the island as a member of the Legislative Council had "been an ambition for many years".
