Isle of Man: Pet food bank set up to help struggling owners
- Published
Two friends who set up a pet food bank on the Isle of Man have said they hoped it would stop some pets being given away.
Helen MacAffer and Marie Williams created Pet Food Pantry after noticing food prices had soared.
They collect pet food and then deliver it to owners in need.
Ms MacAffer said Manx people should not have to worry about putting their pets up for adoption "because they can't afford to feed them".
Rehoming family pets can be "very distressing for the individual, not to mention for the animals", as they provide company and sometimes help with feelings of loneliness, she said.
'Very much needed'
Ms MacAffer and Ms Williams were concerned about how elderly residents or people on lower incomes would feet cats and dogs when they discussed how one pet food brand had gone up by about £5 over two months.
They decided to help and said the service was "very much needed" and "people are so grateful".
Ms MacAffer added: "Some people have just had a huge bill and just need to free up some cash... some [people] are struggling to put the heating on, we can help feed their pets."
It has only been running for two weeks and they have already had many requests for help, and accepted donations of unwanted or unneeded food from the Manx public.
Local businesses have also pledged to help by putting out pet food collection bins.
"It's a non-judgemental service, we don't ask millions of questions or ask you to fill in forms, if you feel you need help... we'll provide you some pet food to tide you over", Ms MacAffer said
"Our aim is to try to keep pets within families."
