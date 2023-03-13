Isle of Man Covid review to hold public drop-in sessions
A review of the Isle of Man government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is set to take evidence from members of the public.
The probe, which is being led by Kate Brunner KC, will cover the period from December 2019 up to the removal of restrictions in April 2022.
Ms Brunner will be hosting four drop-in sessions on 29 and 30 March to hear views from the community.
People can also make written submissions to the review.
Tynwald backed the establishment of an independent review of the handling of the pandemic in November 2021.
It is due to examine all aspects of the Manx government's response, including legal restrictions and border closures, the vaccine roll-out, remote learning and Covid support schemes, as well as the deaths as a result of the virus.
'Difficult for some'
The review team has already started gathering written and verbal evidence from past and present government employees, other public bodies, and Tynwald.
The first public sessions will be held on 29 March at Port St Mary Town Hall between 10:30 and 12:30 BST and Peel Centenary Centre from 15:30 to 17:30.
Further events are planned at the same times the following day at Ramsey Town Hall and Douglas Town Hall respectively.
Those who suffered a bereavement as a result of Covid can write to the committee and arrange a private meeting with the team.
Ms Brunner said the team was keen to hear "how you were affected, what you think government did well, and what you think could have been done better".
"I appreciate that thinking back to the pandemic will be difficult for some, but your views will really help the review team to evaluate the island's response, and make practical recommendations," she added.