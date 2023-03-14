Four elected to serve on Isle of Man Legislative Council
The Isle of Man government's former equality advisor has been elected to the upper chamber of the Manx parliament.
Dawn Kinnish is one of four candidates elected to serve on the Legislative Council until February 2028.
Diane Kelsey, Tanya August-Hanson and Paul Craine also successfully secured re-election to the council.
The council is primarily a scrutiny body which reviews new laws.
Ms Kelsey topped the vote, gaining the support of 19 members of the House of Keys.
Ms August-Hanson and Ms Kinnish both secured 17 votes while Mr Craine received 15.
Eleven candidates took part in the contest, with Kirrie Anne Jenkins, Gary Clueit, Peter Reid, Connor Keenan, Brian Brumby, Marie Birtles and David Prictor failing to gain enough support.
