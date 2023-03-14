Isle of Man Mountain Road closure to remain in place
- Published
The Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road is to remain closed due to icy conditions, the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) has confirmed.
The road, which is the main route between Douglas and Ramsey, has been shut since the early hours of Thursday.
A DOI spokesman said no further ploughing and gritting would be undertaken on the road on Tuesday as sub-zero temperatures were forecast.
The latest temporary closure order is in place until midday on Wednesday.
The Tholt Y Will, Beinn Y Phott and West Baldwin roads, which run along the mountain, also remain closed.
The DOI spokesman said: "It has been determined that any efforts to get these roads open today by ploughing and gritting will be almost immediately nullified by the forecast conditions for the next 16 hours or so."
The closures would be reviewed on Wednesday morning and any further action taken would be based on the "prevailing conditions and the weather forecast at that time", he added.
