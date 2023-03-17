Urgent response needed in Laxey after landslide, say commissioners
Urgent action has been called for following a landslide on a promenade in the east of the Isle of Man.
Earth has been falling regularly from the hillside at the former End Café site at the far end of Laxey promenade.
Deputy Clerk of Garff Commissioners Martin Royle said it was "causing concern" for properties above the site.
The government said the Planning and Building Control sections had both been contacted and were "looking into it as a priority".
Local MHK Daphne Caine visited the site and said there were continual small and large rock falls, which was a "huge concern for the homeowner above".
She said the commissioners, MHKs and the homeowner had "all been making enquiries to establish who has responsibility for ensuring the stability of the cliff face".
Mr Royle said they had contacted the government's Health and Safety Inspectorate, the Planning and Building Control Directorate, and the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture's Environmental Health unit.
He said a similar landslip happened "about 20 years ago" at the same spot, which had "ultimately caused the demolition of the building that was there".
However Mr Royle said people could be be reassured that the area was "sealed off" and did not pose any risk to the public.
"It's at the very, very far end of the promenade and the public can't get access to that area," he added.
