Number of dog attacks on sheep shacking, says Manx farmers union
- Published
There have been a "shocking" number of dog attacks on sheep on the Isle of Man in the past year, the Manx National Farmers' Union (MNFU) has said.
A new study revealed dogs had killed 26 sheep and injured 74 during the period.
MNFU general secretary Sarah Comish said while she knew it happened, she was "astounded" by the figures.
She added that the true number would likely be be much higher, as only about a third of Manx sheep farmers took part in the survey.
The MNFU collaborated with the National Sheep Association in the UK to gather data on the attacks, known as sheep worrying, specifically about the Isle of Man for the first time.
Of the 34 keepers of sheep who responded to the survey, 82% said they had had at least one sheep worrying incident in the past year.
'Angry, stressed, scared'
Ms Comish said the emotional impact on farmers outweighed the financial hit to businesses.
Survey respondents said they felt "angry, stressed, scared, distressed, frustrated and sad" when coming across sheep that had been injured or killed.
Ms Comish said: "It's pretty traumatic to come across that in your field... they've been subjected to quite a lot of pain, stress and trauma themselves."
The MNFU has called for a change in legislation to be closer to Scottish law, where the fines are much higher for dog owners.
Ms Comish said the MNFU wanted to see "stronger prosecution as a deterrent".
The MNFU's advice is for people to "keep dogs on leads, stay away from livestock, do not let dogs roam unaccompanied, and keep domestic fencing secure".
