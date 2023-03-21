Homes evacuated after Laxey promenade landslide worsens
Two houses have been evacuated after a landslide above a promenade in the east of the Isle of Man worsened, the government has confirmed.
People have been told to avoid parts of Laxey Promenade due to the "ongoing risk posed by the unstable land".
An emergency road closure has been put in place to the south of The Shed.
Garff Commissioners had previously called for urgent action to be taken in the area, following rockfalls from the hillside at the former End Cafe site.
Signs and fencing have been put in to warn which areas to avoid.
A government spokeswoman said: "Ensuring the safety of residents and the public is vital while the existing buildings and surrounding land is assessed.
"The public are asked not to put themselves in danger by visiting the area unnecessarily.
People have also been asked to stay away from the section of beach below the slippage, however businesses along the promenade have not been affected, she added.
