Plans to mark 50th anniversary of Summerland disaster outlined
Plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Summerland disaster will be "focussed on people", the deputy chief minister has said.
Fifty people died after fire broke out at the popular leisure complex on Douglas Promenade on 2 August 1973.
A national service of remembrance will be at the centre of the commemorations.
Jane Poole-Wilson said if would be an opportunity for people to pay their respects, adding: "I hope it will symbolise a nation's enduring regret."
That service, which will be held at St George's Church in Douglas on 30 July, will be followed by another service organised by Douglas Council at Kaye Memorial Gardens on the anniversary itself.
On the eve of the anniversary, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan will make a formal presentation to senior representatives from each of the emergency services and Noble's Hospital to recognise their efforts in dealing with the disaster.
Ms Poole-Wilson told Tynwald members the plans would focus on "coming together to pay respects to all who have been affected" and "providing younger generations with a meaningful perspective, creating valuable connection with the past".
As part of the commemorations, a new Culture Vannin oral history project capturing the memories of the disaster will be made available online.
This would form a "unique historical record, literally giving voice to those with first-hand experiences of the disaster", Ms Poole-Wilson said.
Manx National Heritage will also host an online exhibition, which will be a collection of photos, film, spoken word and archive material.
The Remembering Summerland exhibition will be launched during the week of the anniversary.
Ms Poole-Wilson said the events would "continue to resonate in the lives of many, whether they be survivors, relatives or descendants of those who died or suffered, residents or visitors".
"We must not, and we will not, forget Summerland," she added.
