Post disrupted after Isle of Man mail plane flight cancelled
- Published
Postal deliveries on the Isle of Man have been disrupted after gale force winds led to cancelled flights.
Gusts at the airport on Tuesday evening left the scheduled mail plane unable to take off.
The Isle of Man Post Office said no air mail was able to leave the island for onward delivery in the UK and further afield as a result.
The cancellation also meant that no post could be delivered to the island on Wednesday morning.
The Post Office said as a result of the disruption priority mail would not be delivered until Thursday.
The backlog of mail is expected to be dispatched for onward delivery off the island later.
