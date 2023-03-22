Andrew Foster: Tributes paid to 'strong and influential' Manx Care chairman
- Published
Tributes have been paid to Manx Care chairman Andrew Foster CBE, who has died following a short illness.
Mr Foster was appointed in September 2020, at the start of the transformation of the island's healthcare services.
Prior to his appointment Mr Foster had an extensive NHS career in the UK, including at Wrightington Wigan and Leigh (WWL) NHS Foundation Trust.
Manx Care paid tribute to his "clarity of thought and compassion".
In a joint statement, vice chairman Sarah Pinch and chief executive Teresa Cope said: "He had such a comprehensive insight into the intricacies of health service leadership, and always empowered and supported his colleagues across all levels of the organisation at every opportunity.
"He made such an impression on so many people, without ever fully realising the impact that his sound, sage and thoughtful advice had on them.
"His legacy will live on through the significant contribution he has made both here on the island, and further afield in the UK."
'Great friend'
Prior to taking up the role with Manx Care, Mr Foster was WWL chairman for five years and served as chief executive for 12 years until October 2019.
WWL chief executive Silas Nicholls said: "Andrew made such a significant contribution, not just to WWL, but to the wider Wigan Borough, Greater Manchester and beyond."
The trust's medical director Sanjay Arya said Mr Foster would be remembered "as a strong, fair and compassionate leader and with great fondness".
Sir David Behan, chairman of Heath Education England where Mr Foster had been a board member for three years, said the NHS had "lost a great friend".
"We will miss him, his wise counsel, and his ability to ask the right question in a way that was both forensic and supportive," he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk