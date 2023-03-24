Number of Isle of Man lifeboat callouts dipped to 42 in 2022
The number of Isle of Man lifeboat callouts dropped by 12% during last year, the RNLI has said.
Vessels from the island's five lifeboat stations responded to 42 calls for assistance, down from 48 in 2021.
A spokeswoman for the RNLI said rescue efforts had led to two lives being saved by the crews during the period.
Engine failure and paddle boarding were the main causes for callouts in Port St Mary, which was the island's busiest station with 12 launches.
Port St Mary Lifeboat Operations Manager Sarah Keggen said every year brought different challenges.
She said the most common reason for emergency calls was engine failures in yachts and other vessels.
A surge in interest in paddle boarding in recent years meant lifeboat crews were being called to an increasing number of incidents involving them, some of which were not necessary.
Ms Keggen said: "We had a couple of calls from concerned members of the public, but they were fine."
However, it was "always better to call to make sure", she added.
Douglas and Peel lifeboats were each called out 10 times over the year, with Ramsey's launched eight times.
With Easter approaching, the RNLI has warned sea goers to make sure they have carried out all the relevant safety checks before setting out onto the water.
Ms Keggen said as well as the safety checks after winter storage, people both sailing and doing water sports should "make sure somebody knows where you're going and when you're going to be back".
