Manx brain tumour charity gets cash boost to expand support services
A Manx charity is to grow its support for people with brain tumours and their families after receiving a cash boost from the Lottery Trust.
The cash will allow Naseem's Manx Brain Tumour Charity to provide psychological therapy sessions in conjunction with another charity.
Since launching in 2009 it has provided financial support to people impacted by brain tumours and their families.
The charity has now received £3,960 from the Manx Lottery Trust to expand.
It was set up and dedicated to Naseem Pishvaie, who died after suffering from a brain tumour.
Her mother, and the charity's secretary, Geraldine Pishvaie said given the nature of the condition, it was important that people received therapy as quickly as possible.
'Overall wellbeing'
She said: "With this service people get seen pretty quickly, which is important when you're dealing with a brain tumour."
The charity will coordinate the psychological support, which will be provided by mental health charity Isle Listen.
Ms Pishvaie said: "The repercussions of a brain tumour aren't just physical, as the diagnosis or progress updates can mentally affect everyone involved.
"By being able to offer therapeutic support to those affected, we hope it will significantly improve overall wellbeing."
Chairman of Manx Lottery Trust Stephen Turner said the charity provided "essential support and improves the lives of many people affected by the illness".
