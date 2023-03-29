Poor visibility leads to Isle of Man flight disruption
Poor visibility coupled with ongoing work on the landing system at the Isle of Man's airport has led to disruption to flights.
Some inbound flights from Gatwick, Liverpool and Manchester and their return journeys have been cancelled.
The conditions also prevented the morning's mail plane from landing, leading to postal disruption.
Isle of Man Post Office said no air mail would be received or leave the island on Wednesday.
A post office spokeswoman said no priority mail or parcels would be delivered, and all outbound time guaranteed services had been temporarily suspended as a result.
Local-to-local deliveries have been unaffected, she added.
Isle of Man Airport previously warned of possible disruption during periods of low visibility and strong winds while work to upgrade the instrument landing system (ILS) is carried out.
The project to replace the landing system on runway 26 is being rolled out because the current system has reached the end of its lifespan.
Although the operational ILS at the other end of the runway can be used, that is not always possible in bad weather.
The project had been due to be carried out in November, but strong winds meant the work had to be postponed until March.
The work is due to be completed early next month.
