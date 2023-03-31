Isle of Man's main ferry Ben-my-Chree returns after repairs
- Published
The Isle of Man's main ferry has entered back into service following a period in dry dock for repairs.
The Ben-my-Chree set off on its journey to Lancashire about 20 minutes later than scheduled at just after 09:00 BST.
The return of the ferry meant the summer season of sailings to Liverpool by the fastcraft Manannan was able to get under way as planned.
The Ben-my-Chree's return also means overnight passenger crossings between Douglas and Heysham will resume.
Overnight passenger sailings had been suspended during the period while the Manannan carried out daytime passenger services and the MV Arrow undertook evening freight journeys.
The scheduled repairs were initially due to take place after the TT in June but were brought forward by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company to make ensure a "resilient service" ahead of the arrival of a new ferry.
Progress with the Manxman has been held up after a gearbox fault was found during testing of the new £78m vessel, which is set to become the island's main passenger ferry in future.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk