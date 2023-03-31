Reduced hours at Ramsey's Minor Injuries Unit over staff shortages
The Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) based in the north of the Isle of Man is to operate on reduced hours due to staff shortages.
The department within Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital is to open from 08:00 to 18:00 BST on Saturday, but will be closed all of Sunday.
Instead, people can go to the Minor Ambulatory Care Unit (MACU) at Noble's Hospital from 08:00 to 20:00.
A Manx Care spokeswoman said it "provides a similar service" to Ramsey.
On Sunday, the on-call chemist is the Lloyds pharmacy within Shoprite on Bowring Road, which will be open from 10:00 to 14:00.
