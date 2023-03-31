Rosalind Ranson: Isle of Man Whistleblower compensation hearing closes
A tribunal has heard the closing submissions as it determines the amount of compensation a former Isle of Man medic will be paid.
Rosalind Ranson was found to have been unfairly sacked from her job as the island's top medic and is seeking compensation from the Manx government.
The remedy hearing has heard arguments from lawyers representing both Dr Ranson and the health department.
The tribunal ruled she was unfairly dismissed for being a whistleblower.
Oliver Segal KC argued costs should be paid because the Department of Health and Social Care's (DHSC) handling of the tribunal had led to the need for a disclosure hearing after it was found some documents had not been handed over.
During the hearings concerns were raised some documents had been changed, and the DHSC appointed private investigators Expol to examine the claims.
Differing views
In January, the Employment and Equality Tribunal was told here was "no foundation" to claims they had been concocted.
Speaking to the tribunal earlier, DHSC lawyer Simon Devonshire KC said the discrepancies with some of the documents from 2020 had come about due to an erroneous date of a meeting being corrected on one document, and the conversion of another from a Word document to a PDF.
However, Mr Segal said the report had shown one of the documents had actually been created using handwritten notes the following year.
However, they both agreed a further hearing calling the authors of the report to be cross-examined over their findings would not have an impact on the award made.
Mr Segal argued Dr Ranson should be paid additional compensation on top of that for loss of earnings and personal injury because the DHSC's defence of the unfair dismissal case had been based on the "lie" that she was never intended to be made medical director of Manx Care.
