Manx Telecom: Most tariffs set to rise by 12% from May
An Isle of Man telecommunications provider has announced its prices will rise by 12.5% from next month.
Manx Telecom said the increase was in response to "mounting global and national inflationary cost pressures".
The changes include a 10% inflationary rise coupled with a further 2.5% to offset an electricity price increase.
The tariffs affected include mobile and fixed-line phone rentals and charges, and copper broadband and paper billing charges.
Manx Telecom CEO Gary Lamb said the firm was "sorry to have to increase prices at this time".
He added: "Unfortunately it is necessary to pass on some of the rising costs we are experiencing as a business so that we can maintain our services and continue to invest in the island's telecommunications infrastructure."
Mr Lamb said the changes would not be applied to the Low User Choice social inclusion tariff to protect the "most vulnerable customers".
Fibre broadband rental charges would also remain static as the firm continued to work with the government to roll out its national broadband plan, he added.
The increases come in to force from 1 May.
