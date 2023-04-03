Russ Foster: New Isle of Man chief constable sworn in
The Isle of Man's new chief constable has been officially sworn in at a ceremony at Douglas Courthouse.
Russ Foster has been working alongside former chief constable Gary Roberts since February.
Mr Roberts retired on Friday after spending nearly 39 years in the constabulary, including a decade in the top job.
Mr Foster said the overlap had allowed for a "seamless transition of leadership" for the service.
He said: "I have been familiarising myself with the unique context of the island and gaining an understanding of the current and future challenges for policing."
Community policing
He said he would be "intensifying efforts to protect vulnerable people, reduce harm in our communities and tackle criminality as a priority".
There would be a particular focus on tackling domestic abuse as well as drug dealers who exploit children and vulnerable adults, he said.
He added he was committed to "a community style of policing" and the neighbourhood policing teams would be "visible, accessible and responsive" and would work with local communities to resolve issues.
However he said he was "conscious of not unnecessarily criminalising" the small number of young people who were responsible for acts of anti-social behaviour and minor crimes and would "explore ways to work with our partners and engage early to divert them away from committing offences and anti-social behaviour".
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson said Mr Foster "extensive knowledge and experience, alongside a commitment to understanding our Island in context with the particular challenges we face".
"I believe these attributes, with his understanding of the importance of community engagement, will enable the continued development of our police force to ensure we are an Island where people feel safe and supported," she added.
