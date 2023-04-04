Views split on Isle of Man proposals for assisted dying laws
Proposals for new laws that would give terminally ill people on the Isle of Man the right to end their lives have finely split opinion.
Of the 3,326 responses to a consultation, 49.61% disagreed with the principle of assisted dying while 49.01% agreed with it.
Alex Allinson, who plans to bring forward private members' bill, said he was "overwhelmed" by the support.
But a group of island medics said the results were "a democratic rejection".
Manx Duty of Care said the findings showed "legalising assisted dying in the Isle of Man would create more problems than it solves" and plans should now be "dropped completely".
'Undue pressure'
Group member Ben Harris, who is president of the island's medical society and director of Hospice Isle of Man, said the potential law changes "would irreparably damage our caring Manx society".
If the changes were to be approved it would "provide more choice for the privileged, but put undue pressure on the sick, aged, poor, disabled and vulnerable to end their lives prematurely," he added.
The consultation showed strong support for two doctors being involved in the consent process and medical professionals being given the right not to take part if they objected to the process.
Dr Allinson said the survey had drawn out "devastating stories of suffering at the end of life and examples of how the law is simply not working for many dying people" expressed in the consultation.
The existing law needed to be modified in a "safe, reassuring way" so that personal choice could be respected "without unduly impacting those who would not want to make use of this option themselves," he added.
Dr Allinson said the findings would "inform" the drafting of legislation and further public discussion and political scrutiny would be welcome.
