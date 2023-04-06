Manx horse trams return to Douglas Promenade for 2023 season
The Isle of Man's horse trams have returned for their first full season since redevelopment works on Douglas Promenade.
The trams officially reopened earlier, with the first tram of the day setting off from the Derby Castle station.
The popular trams made a comeback in July last year after a three year absence.
The heritage service, which was first launched in 1876, will run until 29 October along shortened track.
The tramway had been suspended during large-scale works to redevelop Douglas promenade, and returned for a truncated season in 2022.
The updated tramlines, constructed as part of the refurbishment scheme, will run services between the Derby Castle station and the Villa Marina on Broadway.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas previously said a decision on whether to seek funds to reinstate the track to stretch along to the Sea Terminal would be considered in 2023.
A fleet of up to 15 horses will pull the trams during the current season, with three new recruits Riley, Annabelle and David joining the team.