Reduction in free parking to be trialled at Isle of Man's airport
- Published
A 15-minute limit to free parking is one of a number of proposed cost changes at the Isle of Man's airport.
The Department of Infrastructure has laid out its new pricing structure as part of planned reforms.
Under the trial, long stay customers would see graduated charges changed to a fixed sum of £120 to park for anything up to 90 days.
Short stay customers would no longer be given one hour of free parking and new fees would start at £3, rising hourly.
The proposals would also see the maximum charge for parking in the short stay car park rise from £60 to £299.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said parking was "only one element of airport operations which is under review and in transition".
The department would monitor "how people use the car parks" during the 12-month trial, he added.
Other proposals include the creation of a further 10 disabled parking spaces in the disc zone area close to the main terminal, something Mr Thomas said was "particularly important".
It marks the first price rise at prices at the Ronaldsway facility for seven years.
A consultation on the plans will be launched on Friday and run until 21 April, with the trial of the new prices due to begin on 1 May.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk