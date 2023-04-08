Isle of Man commemorative stamps mark King Charles III's coronation
A new set of Isle of Man stamps celebrating King Charles III's coronation have been released.
The twelve-stamp collection features photographs of the King and Queen Consort, along with portraits of His Majesty and his royal cypher.
The King's representative on the island, Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, said the collection was a "fitting tribute".
The coronation is due to take place on 6 May at Westminster Abbey.
The King was proclaimed Lord of Mann following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.
Maxine Cannon from Isle of Man Post Office said the collection was believed "to be the first stamps to feature HM Queen Consort Camilla which have been approved by the King".
The the postal tribute marked the "historic occasion of His Majesty King Charles III accession to the throne with HM Queen Consort Camilla by his side", she added.
Sir John described the collection as "a most fitting tribute" to commemorate the accession to the throne of King Charles III.
"I join with the whole Island in marking His Majesty's forthcoming coronation, by extending our loyal greetings to His Majesty and Her Majesty Queen Camilla at the dawn of this new era," he added.
