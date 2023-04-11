Government not responsible for Laxey landslide, letter reveals
The Isle of Man Government does not have responsibility for dealing with a landslide off the eastern coast of the island, it has been revealed.
There were calls for urgent action when rockfalls occurred in Laxey, causing the evacuation of two homes last month.
A number of departments, as well as Manx Utilities, outlined its position in a letter sent to residents, commissioners and MHKs.
It said it was down to the property owners to resolve matters.
'Land ownership'
The letter from the Attorney General's chambers, shown to the BBC, referred to the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, the Department of Infrastructure and the Department of Home Affairs collectively as the government.
The land is not owned by the government and it said "land ownership is considered paramount".
In March 2022, a café at the end of Laxey promenade was demolished to make way for a new development, prompting questions about whether work on the site contributed to rockfalls.
In the letter, the government said a "limited duty of care is owed in law to a person with land above by a person conducting works on their land below".
'Disappointment'
Two households on Old Laxey Hill were evacuated and the electricity supply to properties was disconnected.
However, the government said the instructions to leave the properties was "advisory rather than mandatory".
Garff Commissioners has responded to the letter, expressing "disappointment", calling on the government to provide "as much assistance and advice as it can to the property owners".
It said the government was "the only party with the resources and finances" to provide "a sustainable management plan for cliffs along the coastline".
The commissioners said it wanted the area to be designated under the Coastal Management Act, which was designed to "protect and preserve sections of coastline and any buildings or structures in the vicinity that may be vulnerable to coastal subsidence".
The government has committed to employ a surveyor to inspect and report on the situation.
