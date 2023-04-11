Isle of Man TT: Mountain Road maintenance works continue
- Published
The Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road has been closed for maintenance works ahead of TT 2023.
The road, which is the main route between the capital and the north, will shut for three weeks following a brief reopening over the bank holiday weekend.
A month of improvement works on the major highway began last week.
A culvert near the 32nd Milestone will be fixed and a new surface will be laid and drains repaired along Windy Corner.
Redundant roadside fencing on the Mountain Mile is also set to be removed and additional reflective roadside posts will also be installed.
The route will be closed between Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa from Tuesday until 28 April, but that could be extended until 5 May if poor weather delays works.
The Snaefell Summit Restaurant and Café and Victory Café will be accessible via the Tholt Y Will Road from Sulby, and the Snaefell Mountain Railway will continue to run during the works, the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said.
Tim Crookall MHK, who has political responsibility for motorsport, previously said the work was "crucial" ahead of the event.
The DOI will also work with Isle of Man TT Races organisers ACU Events and the Department for Enterprise on race preparations during the closure.
Safety equipment such as barriers will be installed, scaffold platforms and shelters will also be built for marshal and filming points.
Covered signage, which will be unveiled when a one-way system for the Mountain Road section of the course is introduced before TT fortnight, is also set to be installed.