Gale force winds disrupt Isle of Man evening ferry services
- Published
Evening ferry services between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have been cancelled due to gale force winds forecast over the Irish Sea.
Tuesday's 19:45 GMT crossing between Douglas and Heysham and its overnight return have been scrapped.
Gusts of up to 50mph (80km/h) are expected to hit the island overnight.
Ronaldsway Met Office said the gales combined with high tide at 03:50 could also cause coastal overtopping on some coastal routes and promenades.
Issuing a yellow weather warning, forecasters also warned heavy rainfall could create difficult driving conditions with 20mm (0.8in) forecast to fall later.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said passengers affected by the cancellations should contact the reservations team or rebook online.
