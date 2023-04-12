Isle of Man postal services disrupted after night of high winds
- Published
Postal deliveries have been disrupted on the Isle of Man after gale force winds led to cancelled flights and sailings.
Ferry services between the island and Lancashire were cancelled on Tuesday evening.
The cancellation, alongside disruptions at the airport, has meant no post could be delivered to the island on Wednesday morning.
Gusts of up to 50mph (80km/h) hit the island overnight.
There will be some deliveries later from a sailing that arrived late Tuesday afternoon however a Post Office spokeswoman confirmed there would be "no incoming mail" on Wednesday.
Local to local post was unaffected, with the backlog of post expected to be distributed on Thursday.
Police said a number of trees came down overnight, with issues at the Raggatt, Ballamodha, Patrick Road, Peel, East Baldwin and Blackboards.
The high winds brought down a tree on East Baldwin Road, which was cleared by Department of Infrastructure teams overnight.
