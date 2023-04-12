Isle of Man snowfall prompts police warning not to travel

A road in the south is among those hit by the deluge

Snowfall around the Isle of Man has prompted a warning from police not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

The flurry was expected by forecasters but no official weather warning was issued as the Mountain Road was already closed for TT preparation works.

Ronaldsway Met Office said the snow will start to thaw as temperatures become milder later in the week.

Manx police officers have urged people to avoid travelling while teams grit affected roads.

The Department of Infrastructure has been gritting the road known as the Sloc

The Department of Infrastructure later said TT preparation works were halted for the day as conditions worsened on the Mountain Road.

A spokesman said: "Reduced visibility at Windy Corner due to snow meant that operations had to be paused for the day on safety grounds."

Work was abandoned at Windy Corner as visibility diminished

The Snaefell Mountain Railway was also closed for the day as a result of the snowy conditions and high winds.

High winds have disrupted travel to and from the island overnight.

