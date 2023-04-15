Group uniting Manx expats at risk of closure after 112 years
- Published
A society created in 1911 to welcome expats returning to the Isle of Man is at risk of closing if new members cannot be found.
The World Manx Association (WMA) was set up to unite people around the world with a connection to the island.
The current committee are standing down having served longer than expected.
Member Peter Kelly, who has previously held the roles of president and chairman, said he "sincerely hopes" there is a future for the society.
The group was formed by the then chairman of the Castletown Brewery, Richard Cain, who was inspired by remarks made by Manx national poet T.E. Brown about Manx people returning from overseas.
During a lecture Mr Brown said: "We should welcome them back with a shake of the hand and a clap on the shoulder."
The group has since supported people who have left the island, or the families of those with Manx connections, when they visit.
'Homecomings'
Traditionally former Manx residents would make the pilgrimage back from Australia, New Zealand, Canada and America around Tynwald Day, the Isle of Man's national day in July.
The WMA would host a dinner, a church service and a tour of the island.
The group also supported two large "homecomings" in 1927 and 1930 which saw ships chartered from America bringing several hundred people of Manx descent to the island.
Mr Kelly said people visit now visit throughout the year which is "not same as having a mass influx of people to celebrate with, as there was once upon a time".
But he said the grandchildren of people who emigrated still ask the association for help being shown around the island.
"It would be great shame to see it finish after all this time," he added.
A meeting later has been called to discuss the future of the heritage organisation.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk