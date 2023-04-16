Save the Children stores to close on Isle of Man

Save the Children Ramsey store shop frontSave the Children
The Ramsey store has been in the town for more than 25 years

Save the Children stores are closing across the Isle of Man because of what the charity has described as an "increasingly challenging retail landscape".

The three shops based in Port Erin, Ramsey and Douglas are to close on 29 April.

Retail director Ian Matthews said he hoped other fundraising could continue.

He said: "The priority has always been to make sure we are raising as much money as possible."

"We are constantly reviewing our portfolio to make sure that every store is contributing towards this end goal," he said.

He added that customers would be able to access the charity's online store and there were other ways to "get involved", such as "setting up a community fundraising branch or joining our existing branch on the island".

