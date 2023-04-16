Save the Children stores to close on Isle of Man
- Published
Save the Children stores are closing across the Isle of Man because of what the charity has described as an "increasingly challenging retail landscape".
The three shops based in Port Erin, Ramsey and Douglas are to close on 29 April.
Retail director Ian Matthews said he hoped other fundraising could continue.
He said: "The priority has always been to make sure we are raising as much money as possible."
"We are constantly reviewing our portfolio to make sure that every store is contributing towards this end goal," he said.
He added that customers would be able to access the charity's online store and there were other ways to "get involved", such as "setting up a community fundraising branch or joining our existing branch on the island".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk