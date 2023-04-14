Ramsey minor injuries unit hours cut amid staffing issues
The minor injuries unit in the north of the Isle of Man will be operating on reduced hours on Saturday due to staff shortages.
It is the second time in three weeks the unit at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital has been hit by rota issues.
People who require treatment are being redirected to the emergency department at Noble's Hospital instead.
The unit will open from 08:00 until 14:00 BST on Saturday, but will be open as normal on Sunday.
Anyone with minor ailments or illnesses are also encouraged to go to a pharmacy for advice.
