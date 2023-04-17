Manx runner third in marathon grateful for messages of support
A Manx runner who came third in the Manchester Marathon has thanked people from the island who have sent their congratulations.
Ollie Lockley, who completed Sunday's race in 2 hours and 20 minutes said he had had "loads of messages" of support.
Finishing on the podium was a "nice bonus" as the final six miles were tough, he added.
More than 70 other runners from the Isle of Man also took on the 26.2 mile (42km) challenge.
The route took runners into Manchester city centre, before heading through Stretford to Sale and Altringham and finished at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.
Manx flags
With conditions dry and calm, Mr Lockley said he felt he was in "decent shape" going into the race and felt good at the half way mark.
He said he "started to feel fatigued at mile 18", which he put down to challenges fuelling his body, but he "managed to hold it together".
"To come third is a nice bonus. Because of how I felt in the last few miles I didn't think I was going to hold on to it," he added.
Ignas Brasevicius finished first in the men's race, crossing the line in 2 hours and 16 minutes, followed by Kieran Walker.
Mr Lockley said it was great to know there were other Manx runners taking on the course, which was highlighted by Manx flags being held up in the crowds.
"It's nice we're all doing the same thing and we've all got our own goals," he added.
But despite winning a place on the podium, Mr Lockley said he was disappointed to miss our on beating his personal best by just over a minute.
"It was not a bad run at all, I'm taking the positives, there's still a few things that went wrong in the race so its trying to learn from that," he added.
