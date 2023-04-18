Cost of permit for campsite popular with TT visitors rises six-fold
Permits for a campsite popular with Isle of Man TT visitors will cost six times as much as it did last year.
While the government initially said the Sulby Claddagh would not open in 2023 due to rising running costs, a public backlash saw that decision reversed.
But a season pass, which had cost £16 in 2022, will now cost £100.
Michelle Haywood MHK of the environment department said the hike would allow the site to be run on a "cost neutral basis" from May to September.
The permits allow camping for up to 14 days at a time.
The owners of a nearby campsite, Ballamoar, would take over the operation of the Claddagh site for the 2023 season, but anyone who wants to use the facility must still secure a permit via the government before booking.
'Unfortunate consequence'
The government previously said the site had been "hit by rising costs" and was running at a "significant loss".
However, concerns were raised by businesses and local residents about the loss of revenue the site closure could cause.
Dr Haywood said, after listening to public opinion, it was "agreed to find a solution that allowed the site to operate on a cost neutral basis".
The "unfortunate consequence" of that was a significant rise in the cost of a permit, which would ensure running costs were "fully funded by the users and not from limited department funds", she added.
Dr Haywood said although the increase would seem "very large to some", a six-week consultation on how the site should be used in future had also been launched.
The survey, which asks for opinions on who should run the site, how often the site was used, and whether the facilities should included features like showers and fire pits.
The consultation is available online until 26 May.
