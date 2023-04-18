Isle of Man flights resume after fog disruption
Flights to and from the Isle of Man have returned to normal following widespread disruption due to fog.
Passengers on the majority of scheduled flights on Monday faced long delays or cancelations.
Isle of Man Airport officials had warned fog and mist over the airfield would lead to issues.
Ronaldsway Met Office said Tuesday's weather would remain "bright with plenty of sunshine developing".
