Isle of Man national football pitch hit by arson attack
- Published
The pitch at the Isle of Man's national football stadium has been damaged in an arson attack.
Police said part of the synthetic pitch at The Bowl in Douglas had been set alight between 8 and 13 April, causing about £2,000 in damage.
A spokesman said matches were found melted into the surface of the turf.
The culprits remain at large and the damage would "cause considerable inconvenience" due to the need for special repairs, he added.
The stadium, which is adjacent to the National Sports Centre, is home to the Isle of Man Football Association and the island's national football team, and also hosts FC Isle of Man's home games.
It is also used for winter training sessions held by several Manx football league teams.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.
