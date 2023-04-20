Isle of Man motorcyclist dies in coast road crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on the west coast of the Isle of Man, police have confirmed.
The collision happened on the A4 Kirk Michael to Peel Coast Road at about 13:00 BST.
The man, who was from Port Erin but has not been identified, died at the scene.
The Isle of Man Constabulary said the driver of the other vehicle involved had been taken to Noble's Hospital for treatment.
Insp Neil Craig from the Isle of Man Constabulary's Road Policing Unit appealed for anyone in the area at the time who had not yet spoken to officers to contact Police Headquarters.
The man's next of kin had been informed, he added.
The stretch of road between the Switchback and the roundabout at Reayrt Aalin remains closed while investigations continue.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk