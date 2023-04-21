Funfair looks set for Isle of Man TT return for first time since 2019
- Published
A popular funfair is set to return to the Isle of Man's capital for the first time since 2019 as long as safety checks are met.
Taylor's Funfairs has been given an entertainment licence by Douglas Borough Council but inspections must be passed before it opens to the public.
It means attractions such as the waltzers will line up on Douglas Promenade during June's TT races.
Co-owner David Taylor said he was "over the moon" to be returning.
'Delighted'
In 2022 the Manx government confirmed it would not be taking an active role in bringing the funfair to the island during TT.
And in February, former enterprise minister Lawrie Hooper told the House of Keys the department had "reaffirmed" that position for 2023 following a review.
Mr Taylor, who has been bringing attractions to the island for more than 30 years, said he had been left feeling down at that time, but was "delighted" he had been able to find a solution with the local authority.
Once the rides have been built, inspections will check ride safety, access for the emergency services and insurance certificates.
"So long as everything is hunky dory, off we go," Mr Taylor said.
The funfair is scheduled to operate on Douglas Promenade Walkway from 1 to 11 June.
