Charity track day enables blind people to drive racing cars
A charity has given Manx people with disabilities the chance to drive at high speeds around a race track.
Bolton-based Speed of Sight (SOS), which was set up by a blind racing car driver Mike Newman, guides drivers via voice commands in adapted cars.
A team of 20 volunteers travelled to the island to host the event in Jurby.
Roger Ingrey from Kirk Michael, who has sight lost condition nystagmus, said he felt "on top of the world" after getting behind the wheel.
Mr Ingrey's condition means he is short sighted and has difficulty with depth perception, meaning he had never driven a car before.
"I actually did it... we got to 90mph, which is something I never thought I would do," he said.
Instructor Andy Bevan, who supported Mr Ingrey on the track, said his courage proved "anything's possible".
The SOS team supported about 30 people with a range of disabilities during the two-day event on the Isle of Man.
The charity was created in 2012 by Mr Newman, who holds Guinness World Records for being the fastest blind driver on land, air and sea, to change perceptions surrounding disability.
He said the "thrill and excitement" of the experience made a "remarkable" difference to those taking part.
The visit was organised by the Isle of Man arm of the British Irish Trading Alliance, which has chosen to support Manx charity Sight Matters in 2023.
Sight Matter's Cathryn Bradley said the track days had been "quite emotional," both for those who had never driven and those who had lost their vision.
"To have that experience, that many of us take for granted, I guess that freedom, the wind in their hair, meant a lot," she added.
