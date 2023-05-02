Isle of Man paedophile caught with 32,000 child images jailed
A paedophile caught with more than 32,000 indecent images of children has been jailed for three years and two months.
Daniel Carpenter, 41, was also found to have images of a young girl which he had covertly taken.
Douglas Courthouse heard police discovered the images on two laptops and a phone seized during a search of his home on 19 December.
Deemster Graeme Cook said his behaviour had been "abhorrent".
He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and made subject to travel notification requirements.
The court heard Carpenter had initially denied downloading any images of children when he was arrested.
However, four days later he returned to the police station to confess to having them.
Police searches uncovered the images on two laptops and a black Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, along with software downloaded to hide and destroy them.
The images had been downloaded between January 2013 and December 2022.
The court heard they ranged from level one to four on the severity scale, and while the majority were at level one, there were "quite a lot" at levels three and four.
Carpenter pleaded guilty to 10 counts of making indecent images of children and a further four counts of taking indecent images of children.
Sentencing him, Deemster Cook said the children in the photographs were "real" and the images would not have been created if it was not for "you and people like you viewing such filth".
"We will never know if they will ever recover," he added.
He was also handed a Sexual Offences Prevention Order, which will restrict his contact with children under the age of 16, and his access to electronic devices and the internet.
