Changes to HPV vaccine dose introduced across Isle of Man
- Published
Changes are being made to how young people on the Isle of Man receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.
Those eligible for the jab will now receive one dose rather than two.
The vaccine is offered annually to all year eight pupils in Manx schools who remain eligible until the age of 25.
It follows recommendations by the World Health Organisation and the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations.
The vaccine is offered to protect against HPV infection, which is the cause of most cervical cancers.
Researchers agree that children and young people who have had a single dose before they are 25 are considered fully vaccinated.
'Some exceptions'
Julie Price, service lead for the 0-19 public health nursing service, said: "Evidence shows that young people who have already had their first dose are now fully protected and will no longer require a second dose.
"This means that the planned school-based second dose HPV vaccination sessions arranged for May and June 2023 will now be cancelled."
The changes do not effect all children of the eligible age.
A Manx Care spokeswoman said there may be some exceptions, such as young people with weakened immune systems.
She said: "In this case, this will be discussed with children, their carers and young adults as part of their vaccination regime."
