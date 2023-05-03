Family of murdered teenager fear killer's release on Isle of Man
- Published
The family of a murdered teenager have said they are worried they will cross paths with his killer if he is released on the Isle of Man.
Peter Newbery was jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 20 years for killing 16-year-olds George Green and Samantha Barton in 2002.
Mr Green's family have been told a parole hearing could be held in May.
His sister, Jennifer Green, said she did not want to "bump into him" if he were to be released.
The teenagers, who had both had contact with social services, were sexually assaulted and strangled by Newbery, who was convicted of their murders the following year.
The murders sparked a major inquiry into the care of young people on the island.
Newbery, who is now 42, was later transferred to a prison in the UK to serve the majority of his sentence.
The Department of Home Affairs previously said Isle of Man prisoners serving life sentences were returned to the island before the end of their jail term so that they would not be subject to automatic release in the UK.
The process also meant prisoners had to prove to a parole committee that they were no longer a risk to the public.
Kathryn Reeder said losing her brother had been a "nightmare" and his killer's forthcoming parole hearing had brought back that trauma.
Mr Green's mother Margaret Green said the loss had "never gone away for us" and she was concerned that her family members, who live across the island in Douglas, Peel and Castletown, could encounter Newbery if he were to be let out of jail.
Jennifer Green said although she and her siblings had been told they would be issued with home alarms, and her brother's killer would be prevented from approaching them, those conditions did not apply to their children or partners.
She said she was also "nervous" that Newbery could reoffend if he were to be released.
"I just don't want it to happen again to somebody else," she added.