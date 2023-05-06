Isle of Man big screens draw crowds of Coronation well-wishers
- Published
Families have come together to watch the Coronation of King Charles III in the Isle of Man's ancient capital.
People of all generations gathered to watch coverage broadcast live on a big screen in Market Square in Castletown.
Chris Westerman, who watched the ceremony alongside his wife, said it was "marvellous" to be able to watch "history in the making".
Public screenings of the event were also held in other areas across the island, including Port Erin and Ramsey.
The cost of the Castletown gathering, which was organised by the town's commissioners, was partly covered by a grant from a special Manx government fund set up to help communities celebrate the occasion.
Chairman Jamie Horton said the local authority wanted to give people who had not seen a coronation before the opportunity to watch it together.
Gail Anderson dressed up in red, white and blue to watch the ceremony in the square and said there had been a "lovely atmosphere" throughout.
She said her family had found it emotional as "the Queen was part of our lives for a very long time, and this is something new for us all".
"It'll be something to remember," she added.
Maxine Cannon said she was overwhelmed by the ceremony and sharing the experience with other people who had gathered to watch was "magical".
She and her family had raised a toast to the Lord of Mann, a title the British monarch holds as the Isle of Man's head of state.
Ms Cannon said spotting the King's representative Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Chief Minister Alfred Cannon in the congregation had made her feel as though Manx people were "part of the historic event".
Mr Westerman said the event had been "everything he'd hoped it would be" and he had enjoyed being part of the party.
His wife Paula Westerman added that the moment King Charles III was crowned had been particularly moving.
The big screen in Castletown will also show the Coronation concert, with Take That, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, on Sunday.