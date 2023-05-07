Celebrations continue with Coronation fetes on the Isle of Man
Celebrations to mark the Coronation of King Charles III have continued on the Isle of Man with a series of fetes and community events.
Picnics and sports days took place in towns and villages across the island.
Hundreds of people gathered in Colby to enjoy music and activities including crown decorating.
Jane Glover from Arbory and Rushen Commissioners said organisers wanted to bring the community together for a "historic moment in time".
Those celebrations saw the racing of toy pigs, welly winging and the decoration of a large floral crown.
Those attending were encouraged to bring flowers from their garden to add as "jewels" and tulips and bluebells had been brought to add to the sculpture, Ms Glover said.
People had "gone back home to get flowers from their gardens" to feature in the design, she added.
Some residents arrived on specially decorated trains, with the Colby station decked out in flags organised by the Arbory branch of the Women's Institute .
King Charles and Queen Camilla have thanked those that made the Coronation a "glorious occasion" and say they are "deeply touched".
As the British monarch, King Charles III is the Isle of Man's head of state and holds the title of Lord of Mann.
Organisers also invited charities to to take part in the day of celebrations.
Chairman of Arbory and Rushen Commissioners Kirrie Jenkins said hoped it would encourage more people to get involved in local charitable activities.
Pauline Falch from the Colby branch of the Royal British Legion said it had been "wonderful" to see "plenty of people come out to support the event and the charities".