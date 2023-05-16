Isle of Man TT gallery tells stories of riders and fans
- Published
A gallery charting the history of the Isle of Man TT has been unveiled by Manx National Heritage (MNH).
The free exhibition at the Manx Museum tells the stories of riders and fans from its inception in 1907.
The new permanent display features memorabilia, trophies and several race-winning machines.
Kirsty Neate from MNH said it was important to portray the festival's history as it was part of the island's "cultural DNA".
The display is "not just about machines and fastest laps" it also looks at what the races mean for marshals and volunteers who make it happen, she added.
A hip flask on show, which hails from the first ever staging of the races in 1907, was given to rider Rem Fowler by a well-wisher to mark his win.
Matthew Richardson from MNH said it was believed to be the oldest piece of surviving memorabilia from the motorcycle TT races.
Another of the "star exhibits" is a Suzuki RG 500 Mike Hailwood won his final TT race on, which has been mounted with the rider's original leathers and helmet, he said.
The team worked with conservation partners to develop and create a metallic skeleton which has been positioned in a racing pose.
Conservation works saw the machine restarted for the first time in more than 40 years earlier this year.
The gallery outlines how motorcycle technology has developed, and how advances on the Isle of Man with engines, tyres and fuel had fed into the wider industry, Mr Richardson said.
The new gallery also features a restored 30-year-old sidecar, which visitors can sit in.