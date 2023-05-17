TT 2023: Drone owners warned of dangers of flying during races
Racing fans have been warned about the dangers of flying drones during the Isle of Man's TT festival.
The Isle of Man Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) said it was illegal to fly one within 1000m (3280ft) of the Mountain course during practice and race sessions.
Anyone caught doing so could face prosecution and fines up to £10,000.
Colin Gill from the CAA said the no-fly zones were in place to "ensure the safety" of the riders.
Any drones flown illegally from 29 May to 11 June will be reported to police by marshals and could result in races being halted, as they could "pose a serious distraction" to participants, he added.
The CCA said the restrictions were in place as the airspace over the Mountain course was needed for emergency and filming helicopters.
Mr Gill said: "Whilst the Isle of Man's racing festivals are a fantastic display" operators should respect restrictions to make sure "the events remain a safe and enjoyable spectacle of racing."
Drones must not be flown over or within six miles (9.65km) of Douglas during the Red Arrows display on 8 June from 19:20 until 20:10 BST, as "any drone flight in the vicinity could cause danger", he added.
Pre-TT Classic road races held between 26 and 28 May and the Southern 100 races in July at the Billown Circuit in Castletown were also covered by airspace restrictions for the Isle of Man Airport.
These races sit within an area in which "drones should not be flown due to the dangers they could pose to an aircraft taking off or landing", Mr Gill said.
Drone owners have also been reminded of similar restrictions during the Manx Grand Prix, from 20 to 29 August, which also bans the devices from being flown within 1000m of the Mountain course.
