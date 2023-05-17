Manx public asked to join focus group on harms of illegal drugs
Manx people are being asked to apply to be part of a focus group looking at the harms of illegal drugs.
The workshop, to be held on 14 June, is part of a review on the impact of illicit substances, approved by Tynwald in 2020.
The Department of Home Affairs said researchers want to hear from people who use or have used drugs, or those who have been affected by drug use.
Those interested are asked to register via an online form.
Liverpool John Moores University's Public Health Institute, who have been appointed to carry out the study, will run next month's workshop.
Minister Jane Poole-Wilson said "we want to ensure we're talking to people from all areas of our community with different views and experiences".
"I would encourage as many people as possible to register their interest so we can have as representative as possible an attendance," she added.
Confidential
Of those who register, which can also include representatives of neighbourhood or community groups, 30 people will be invited share their views.
A spokeswoman said "people who attend will be asked to respect the confidentiality of others" who may share their experiences of any historic or current substance use.
It follows a survey of 7,000 randomly selected households, which asked the youngest person over the age of 18 to answer questions.
The broader review will be used to inform the island's future drugs policy, with a final report is due to be compiled by September, and options for changes to the island's drug policies will be brought before Tynwald in January.
