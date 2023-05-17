Tynwald vote on research into water fluoridation delayed
- Published
A vote on researching the possible impact of fluoridation of Manx water supplies on tooth decay has been delayed for a month.
Tynwald members debated a review of child oral health, which included offering a fluoride varnish to children under the age of 11.
A bid by the Council of Ministers to instead research the more "cost-effective" step divided the parliament.
A combined vote of both branches will now take place in June.
A report by Tynwald's Social Affairs Policy Review committee made seven recommendations to improve the oral health of children aged under 11.
'Heated public debate'
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper put forward an amendment to the suggestion to offer fluoride varnish to all children calling for the broader review.
It would task the Public Health Directorate with carrying out the research on what impact fluoridation may have on the population and levels of tooth decay in children.
Mr Hooper said the amendment provided an option for do more for children "who can't or don't access regular dental care".
The Isle of Man Dental Association had recently endorsed fluoridation of community water supplies as "safe and effective", he added.
Backing calls for the research, Rushen MHK Michelle Haywood said it was "time to apply evidence-based decision making" to the issue, which had created "heated public debate".
But Onchan MHK Rob Callister said his constituents did not support the idea and called for an increase in the number of dentists to reduce waiting lists instead.
Mr Hooper's amendment was supported by the House of Keys but rejected by the Legislative Council, so the branches will now vote as one body in June.