Man who beat wife's lover to death guilty of murder after retrial
A man who beat his wife's lover to death in a fight in his home on the Isle of Man has been found guilty of murder after a retrial.
Ian Anderson, 55, killed 60-year-old Neil Roberts at the address in Queen Street in Castletown in late 2013.
He had denied murdering the older man, who was found with more than 40 injuries, and claimed it was manslaughter.
Anderson is due to be sentenced on Thursday.
At the start of his trial, Deemster Graeme Cook told the court a retrial was needed as psychiatric evidence had "not been properly put" before a previous jury.
